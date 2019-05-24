Former San Marcos high School teacher wanted for alleged sexual assault
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — An arrest warrant has been filed for a former San Marcos high school teacher who is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a student in 2008, according to a release from the City of San Marcos.
A woman came forward to the police in November 2018, saying when she was a student at San Marcos High School back in 2008 she and a teacher engaged in a sexual relationship.
The teacher, 34-year-old David Ross Guerrero, worked as an English teacher and the assistant coach for the girls' soccer team. Police say Guerrero left his the school in 2013 and currently lives in Colorado.
The San Marcos police issued an arrest warrant for Guerrero on charges of sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between educator and student.
Investigators on this case believe there may be other victims at San Marcos High School between 2007 and 2013. Police are encouraging anyone with information regarding the investigation to call SMPD Detective Robert Elrod at 512-753-2132.
