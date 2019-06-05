Former San Marcos high school teacher accused of sexual assault turns himself in
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A former San Marcos high school teacher who was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student turned himself in to authorities Friday, according to jail records from the Hays County Sheriff's Office.
An affidavit says 34-year-old David Ross Guerrero had reached out to the victim on social media shortly after police interviewed him about the allegation in April.
"In the messages, Guerrero pleads with the victim," the affidavit describes. "He tells her he hopes she can find the kindness to consider his family and what this will do to them."
Guerrero worked as an English teacher and the assistant coach for the girls' soccer team at San Marcos High School. Police say Guerrero left the school in 2013 and currently lives in Colorado.
In November 2018, a woman came to police accusing Guerrero of engaging in a sexual relationship with her when she was a student in 2008. She said it happened multiple times during the summer between her junior and senior years, according to an affidavit.
"[The victim] explained she was having problems at home and Guerrero knew this," the affidavit said, adding that in one instance, he messaged her and they met at a fast food restaurant before going to his apartment to watch TV. They later had sex.
During an interview with police, Guerrero told them he "had concerns for her life outside of school because of drugs and alcohol use. He said she tried to have a more serious relationship with him. He said he kept in contact with her outside of school on text and social media."
Guerrero was charged with sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between educator and student. According to the Hays County Sheriff's office, Guerrero bonded out of jail since turning himself in.
Investigators on this case believe there may be other victims at San Marcos High School between 2007 and 2013. Police are encouraging anyone with information regarding the investigation to call SMPD Detective Robert Elrod at 512-753-2132.
