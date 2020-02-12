Former San Marcos employee faces theft charge amid investigation

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A former San Marcos city employee faces theft charges after a “lengthy investigation,” city officials say.

Jason Pence, 41, was arrested by Texas Rangers on Tuesday after the city initiated an investigation with the Rangers and San Marcos Police Department criminal investigations division.

Pence is charged with theft by a public servant, more than $30,000 but less than $150,000.

Pence was fired from his position as the city’s construction manager Jan. 27 after he was placed on administrative leave Dec. 13. He was hired for the role in 2014.

“Due to the serious nature of the allegations brought forth regarding financial improprieties, the City immediately began both a criminal and an internal investigation,” San Marcos city manager Bert Lumbreras said.

Pence was booked into Comal County Jail, but he has since posted bail.

According to Hays County criminal records, Pence was booked into jail for theft in 2008.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed, city officials say.