Hays Co. initiates countywide crackdown on NYE drunk driving for 1st time since 2013

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — If you’re driving through any part of Hays County Tuesday night, be prepared for extra police officers on the roads.

The county is having a “No Refusal Night” from 10 p.m. until about 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

It’s the first time since 2013 that the county has initiated an effort like that to clamp down on drunk driving.

County officials have made it easier for officers to process DWI’s tonight.

“We will be getting samples of their blood to be tested to be used in court against them later on,” says Hays County Criminal District Attorney Wes Mau.

Local judge Chris Johnson is volunteering to spend his holiday at the Hays County Jail.

“When those drivers refuse to provide a sample, he will be signing blood search warrants to obtain samples from them to test for intoxicating substances,” Mau says.

A phlebotomist will also be there to do those blood tests, essentially making the jail a one stop shop for DWI arrests.

“In smaller jurisdictions like ours we don’t have judges that are on duty 24 hours a day the way they would in Houston or Austin, so it does take a judge to step up and make themselves available to do something like this,” Mau says.

Police departments across the county are teaming up in tonight’s effort, including San Marcos, Buda and Kyle police.

The initiative was originally spearheaded by Kyle Police Sergeant James Jones.

“He’s one of our drug recognition experts. This is something that he’s very passionate about: DWI enforcement,” says Kyle Police Captain Pedro Hernandez.

Captain Hernandez says it took Sgt. Jones weeks to coordinate the no refusal event.

They’re trying to push back on their numbers.

“This year alone our agency has made over 300 arrests for driving while intoxicated,” Hernandez says.

In the end, Mau says the goal isn’t to prosecute more people, but to save more lives.

“I’m not so much interested in prosecuting drunk drivers as I am in preventing drunk driving in the first place,” he says.

Overall, Hays County saw more than 250 crashes last year involving alcohol, according to TxDOT.

That number was down from 2017, with about 260 crashes.

In 2016, Hays County had 274 driving-under-the-influence crashes.

Austin Police and the Williamson County Sheriff’s office will also have a No Refusal Initiative on Tuesday night.