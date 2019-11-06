FM 967 closed in Buda because of collapsing building

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Buda city officials have shut down a road in the city because of a “collapsing building,” according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials.

City officials are concerned about the “structural integrity” of a vacant building at the corner of Austin Street and Farm to Market Road 967.

FM 967 is closed between Main Street and San Marcos, the city said. The road will stay closed until at least 9 a.m. Wednesday as officials work to abate the building, TxDOT said.

Drivers headed west can detour around the closure using San Antonio Road. Those heading east will head onto Bluff Street, then Farm to Market Road 2770 and then back onto FM 967.