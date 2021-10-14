LIST: Flooding forces several area school districts to start late Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Due to heavy rain and subsequent flooding, several school districts in the area will start late Thursday

Here are the districts that have reported delays so far:

Hays CISD, 2-hour delay

Lockhart ISD, 2-hour delay

Luling ISD, 2-hour delay

Wimberley ISD, classes will start at 10 a.m.

La Grange ISD, 2-hour delay

Hays CISD communications officer Tim Savoy said all campuses will start two hours later than they normally do and all buses will arrive at stops two hours later. All morning activities are canceled.

Savoy said there are more than two dozen low water crossings throughout the district that have water going across them or are completely flooded. The delay will help bus drivers stay off the road during the dark and will allow water to drain off the roads, Savoy said.

Lockhart ISD officials said all staff should report two hours later than normal. Wimberley ISD released its revised high school bell schedule for Thursday with its delay.