First look: Terry Black’s Barbecue family starting work on mini-resort near Driftwood

The family behind Austin barbecue joint Terry Black’s Barbecue is getting ready to ramp up work on its newest venture: a vineyard-centered mini-resort near Driftwood. (Courtesy: Rogers-O’Brien Construction via ABJ)

DRIFTWOOD, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — The family behind Austin barbecue joint Terry Black’s Barbecue is getting ready to ramp up work on its newest venture: a vineyard-centered mini-resort near Driftwood.

Dubbed “Friday Mountain,” the 64-acre plot at 150 Concord Circle in Hays County will include a winery and production facility, a 22-room boutique hotel, event space, spa, a high-end restaurant and all-day cafe, among other amenities, according to co-owner Mark Black. There will be 14 acres of vines and 60,000 square feet of interior space, including a 20,000-square-foot underground cave with a wine facility.

Black said some work has started on the site and construction will ramp up in the next month. He estimated that it will take about 10 months to complete construction, cautioning that he’d “be happy” if everything is open by early next year. He expects the resort to have a full-time staff of 60 employees, with 80 part-time staff.

