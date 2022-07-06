DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Fire crews are working an active brush fire in Dripping Springs Wednesday afternoon. The Hays County Office of Emergency Management said it is doing emergency phone notifications to 10 homes to warn of possible evacuations.

The fire is at the 2500 block of Gatlin Creek Road. Crews asked the public to avoid the area so that emergency crews can access the scene.

The office of emergency management said a helicopter is making bucket drops on the fire. It also said the Texas A&M Forest Service is on the way with bulldozers and additional air resources.

The county said the fire is about 75 acres as of around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

North Hays Fire and Wimberley Fire are both involved, according to Hays County.

This is a developing story and will be updated.