SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters are investigating a series of explosions that rocked a San Marcos neighborhood Thursday morning.
The City of San Marcos tweeted that the explosions happened in the area of 801 Chestnut Street. Residents in the area say multiple food trucks exploded. KXAN spoke to a food truck owner who told us he heard one of his food trucks exploded. He is currently headed to the scene.
Residents were told to avoid windows and remain indoors, but as of 7:23 a.m. the order was lifted. The sidewalk on North LBJ Drive has been reopened to pedestrian traffic for students walking to class.
