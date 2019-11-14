Video courtesy twitter user @b1ttybee.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters are investigating a series of explosions that rocked a San Marcos neighborhood Thursday morning.

The City of San Marcos tweeted that the explosions happened in the area of 801 Chestnut Street. Residents in the area say multiple food trucks exploded. KXAN spoke to a food truck owner who told us he heard one of his food trucks exploded. He is currently headed to the scene.

Tiki Snow Cones damaged after explosion in San Marcos

Shattered windows after explosion in San Marcos(Photo courtesy Twitter user @chloe_leblanc)

Vie Lofts glowing from the fire of the first explosion(Photo courtesy Twitter user @chloe_leblanc)

Fire after explosion in San Marcos(Photo courtesy Twitter user @chloe_leblanc)

Windows shattered at Mochas and Javas after explosions in San Marcos(Photo courtesy Twitter user @chloe_leblanc)

Residents were told to avoid windows and remain indoors, but as of 7:23 a.m. the order was lifted. The sidewalk on North LBJ Drive has been reopened to pedestrian traffic for students walking to class.

Update: 7:23 a.m. the order to stay indoors and away from windows has been lifted. Students walking to class, the Fire Department has opened the sidewalk on LBJ for pedestrian traffic. Students on Chestnut can cut across to LBJ behind Treff’s Tavern. — San Marcos (@CityofSanMarcos) November 14, 2019

WARNING: The above footage contains explicit language. Video courtesy twitter user @Kriscrews1.

Video courtesy twitter user @HelesBestGirl

This is a developing story. KXAN will update with more information.