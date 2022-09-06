Hays County commissioners hope to break ground on the SH 45 Southwest Connector project in two years.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The final section of State Highway 45 Southwest will begin the engineering and design phase. It’s a section of roadway that will complete the SH 45 loop that goes around Austin.

The two-lane-per-direction toll road would connect the SH 45 loop at FM 1626 with Interstate 35 in Buda. In a press release, Hays County Commissioner Mark Jones said the project is long overdue.

“Studies show that about 80% of the people who live along the I-35 corridor drive into and home from Austin nearly every day. This connector will help make that commute easier,” Jones said.

The commissioner said travel will become easier between the central and eastern parts of Buda, Kyle and Austin. Jones said that could help with more employment opportunities.

Hays County Commissioner Walt Smith said both Hays County and the City of Buda are financing this project.

Jones expects this new highway connector to take about 18 months to build. The commissioners court voted to approve engineering consultants CP&Y to begin the engineering and design phase of the project.

“We are working with CP&Y on a public input process that may include public meetings, a community survey and other feedback opportunities,” Jones said.

Smith hopes to break ground within two years.