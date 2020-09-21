Few citations issued during first open weekend at San Marcos parks since June

A sign off of I-35 indicates that San Marcos River recreation areas are closed. The city closed the areas in March and then again in June. (KXAN Photo/Tahera Rahman)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The City of San Marcos says it only issued a few citations during the first weekend parks were reopened in the community.

“We had a large number of people enjoying the river parks this weekend, but we are pleased that they were enjoyed responsibly,” Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation Jamie Lee Case told KXAN in a statement. “We continue to encourage active recreation only at this time in our river parks, and ask that patrons avoid passive recreation that would cause gatherings or discourage social distancing.”

San Marcos opened multiple parks on Sept. 16 for the first time since June. The city initially closed river parks back in March. They then reopened in May only to close again in June after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The city says there was one parking citation on CM Allen Parkway and three citations for a dog off leash at Stokes Park over the weekend.

Here’s the full list of river parks:

Park NameTo Be OpenedTo Remain Closed
River Front Parks
Rio VistaX 
City ParkX 
Plaza ParkX 
VeramendiX 
BicentennialX
Children’s ParkX
Crook ParkX 
Veteran’s Memorial ParkX 
Dog BeachX 
Capes Park X
Thompson’s Island X
Stokes ParkX 
Ramon Lucio ParkX 
Wildlife Annex ParkX
City of San Marcos

You can find more information about park amenities and hours here.

