HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The family of an inmate who was shot and killed by a corrections officer in a hospital last December is now suing the officer.

Joshua Wright was being held pre-trial when he was shot and killed in a Kyle hospital by Isaiah Garcia. Wright was accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Garcia had worked as a corrections officer for the Hays County Sheriff’s Office since 2018. He was on duty guarding Wright when the shooting happened. HCSO said Wright assaulted Garcia before trying to escape the hospital.

Garcia was indicted in April on a deadly conduct charge. He was booked into the Comal County Jail Thursday and released the same day.

In May, he pled not guilty.

The family of Joshua Wright released a statement saying while the lawsuit won’t bring Joshua back, “our family and my son deserve the justice he was denied last December by Mr. Garcia.”

The lawsuit was filed on Thursday and accuses Garcia of “excessive, unnecessary and ultimately lethal force.”