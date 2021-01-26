Hays CISD Bus Driver marks 5th employee to pass away after testing positive for COVID-19

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man who spent 20 years driving buses for the Hays Consolidated Independent School District died after contracting COVID-19, according to his family.

Family members said Mark Trevino was truly committed to the district, his coworkers and the students. Trevino, 37, is remembered for his infectious laugh, and for always brightening any room.

Hays CISD said he was a relentless employee, who gave his all to the job. He drove bus 1009, according to the district.

His family said they found out after his passing that he had COVID-19. According to them, he passed away in his room at home.

They told KXAN they believe he was too afraid to go to the hospital, saying Trevino’s mother passed away there.

Trevino’s family would like his life to serve as a reminder to seek healthcare if something is truly wrong. They said they also want his passing to emphasize how serious the virus really is.

