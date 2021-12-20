Family: Man dies after being hit by San Marcos night lounge bouncer, smacking head on concrete

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — After about a week in the hospital fighting for his life in a coma, the family of a 24-year-old man says he died after being hit by a night lounge bouncer.

Emmett Worsham’s family said he was trying to get into the Red Room Lounge when he was denied entry by the bouncer at the door, Milton Heyliger.

According to Emmett’s brother McLean Worsham, Emmett knew the owner of the lounge and called him once Heyliger wouldn’t let him in.

Worsham said that’s when Heyliger assaulted his brother, knocking him unconscious. From there, Worsham said he fell off of a high curb and landed head first. Worsham told KXAN his brother experienced severe bleeding.

The Red Room Lounge told KXAN in a written statement that witness reports recount that Emmett was verbally assaulting and threatening a woman outside of the lounge, and tried to force his way to skip the line:

“He then started threatening/assaulting Heyliger which resulted in him getting hit and losing footing off of a sidewalk ledge and hitting his head on the street,” the lounge told KXAN. “The female patron Worsham verbally assaulted was actually the one to call 911 as soon as the incident happened.”

“Our trained door staff checked for a pulse, performed sternal rubs and stayed with Worsham until ambulance arrived. Worsham is a good friend of the owner of Red Room. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy/accident and are planning future fundraising events and actively donating to Worsham’s gofundme. Upon hire all employees undergo a background check. If there’s any prior charges, we give them a chance to explain,” the lounge said.

Heyliger has since been fired, the lounge told KXAN.

Heyliger was arrested and charged for aggravated assault on Sunday, Dec. 12. He did however post bail and was released on Friday, Dec. 17.

Heyliger has a criminal history of assault, which KXAN has reported on. Just back in 2019, Heyliger was arrested for causing over $3,000 in damages to cars, assaulting a man who tried to stop him. He was charged with criminal mischief and assault with bodily injury in this case.

Worsham wants to know why Heyliger was released on bond before it was known whether Emmett would survive his injuries. KXAN has reached out to San Marcos Police for an update.

Heyliger doesn’t have an attorney listed on his public arrest documents. However, KXAN did try to reach out to him directly but was not able to get in contact with him.

Emmett’s family started a GoFundMe to help with medical bills. Money raised will now be used for those expenses and Emmett’s funeral service.

This is a developing story and will be updated after KXAN News at Six by Reporter Jala Washington.