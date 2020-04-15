Facing dwindling resources and increasing need, Hays County food programs find help in local restaurants

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — “People we’ve never seen before – that doubled from the previous two months,” says Mallory Best, spokesperson for the Hays County Food Bank.

The food bank has been trying to keep up with hundreds of new families in need during the pandemic, which has been difficult, since the donations have also been drying up.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had to stop our daily food rescue just because there hasn’t been enough for us to pick up each day,” Best says.

Normally, she says, the Hays County Food Bank gets about 3,000 pounds of food per week from grocery stores.

Now, more than a dozen other local businesses are trying to pitch in.

“As with many restaurants right now, I was struggling and looking for a way to stimulate business, actually, initially,” says Steve Swindell, owner of Ilario’s Italian Cuisine in Kyle.

Swindell came up with the idea of Meals 4-One and All, monitored by the Kyle Chamber of Commerce.

For businesses, it’s a way to keep customers coming in while also giving back to the three local charities: The Hays County Food Bank, the Greater San Marcos Youth Council and Hays CISD’s Hope2Go program.

“For every four entrees that we sell as a restaurant, we are donating one to the three charities,” Swindell says.

So far, 14 restaurants have signed up to participate:

Ilario’s Italian Cuisine

Subway – Kyle

Crave-It Nutrition

Cody’s Restaurant Bar & Patio

Gumby’s Pizza San Marcos

The Texas Pie Company

Milt’s Pit BBQ

Casa Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

Palmer’s Restaurant Bar and Courtyard

Weusi Wellness

Bravo Company Barbeque & Catering

Figaro’s Pizza & Pub

San Marcos BBQ

The Coffee Box

Swindell doesn’t want the initiative to stop at the county line.

“If 14 little restaurants generated over 1,000 meals in a week, imagine what 1,000 restaurants could generate from Austin to San Antonio,” he says.

Swindell encourages restaurants in nearby areas to join the movement.

“It’s more than a meal, it’s morale. It’s something to give hope,” Best says.

Restaurant owners can sign up to be part of the program here.