KYLE, Texas (KXAN) – The City of Kyle is booming with business. Costco opened its doors in the city Thursday morning.
Officials with the retail giant said it was one of their biggest grand openings, with hundreds lined up outside eager to get their carts.
Costco is just one of several businesses opening in Kyle this year as the city continues to grow.
“We have over 30 restaurants under construction and in development right now,” said Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell.
Mayor Mitchell said the city is putting a lot of focus on quality of life for residents.
“Just Costco alone has more than 230 employees. 130 of them live right here locally,” the Mayor said. “That’s the fulfillment of the dream: live, work and play and shop right here in the City of Kyle.”
The city’s Director of Economic Development Victoria Vargas said nearly every corner of Kyle is being considered for development.
“There’s no stone left unturned when it comes to vacant land in Kyle. Someone is looking for it. Someone’s looking to develop it,” Vargas said.
Restaurants Coming Soon:
- Black Rock Coffee
- Spoon & Fork Kitchen
- Rudy’s Texas BBQ
- Tony’s C Beer Garden
- Einstein Bagels
- Crumble Cookie
- Shaddy Grove
- Via313 Pizzaria
- Z’Tejas
- Chipotle
- Torchys
- Waffle House
- Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux
- Pollo Campero
- Willie’s Grill & Icehouse
Retail/ Personal Care Services Coming Soon:
- Hobby Lobby
- Academy
- Cycle Bar
- Stretch Lab
- Nitro Swim
- TXB Store
- Everly Nail Bar
Now Open:
- Denny’s
- P.Terry’s
- Taco Bell
- Smokey Mo’s
- Pizza Patron
- Free Birds
- Tropical Smoothie