The City of Kyle is booming with business. Costco opened its doors in the city Thursday morning. (Photo: KXAN’s Sarah Al-Shaikh)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) – The City of Kyle is booming with business. Costco opened its doors in the city Thursday morning.

Officials with the retail giant said it was one of their biggest grand openings, with hundreds lined up outside eager to get their carts.

Hundreds of people walked through Costco’s doors in Kyle Thursday morning. Many said they’ve been waiting years and years for this. (Photo: KXAN’s Sarah Al-Shaikh)

Costco is just one of several businesses opening in Kyle this year as the city continues to grow.

“We have over 30 restaurants under construction and in development right now,” said Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell.

Mayor Mitchell said the city is putting a lot of focus on quality of life for residents.

“Just Costco alone has more than 230 employees. 130 of them live right here locally,” the Mayor said. “That’s the fulfillment of the dream: live, work and play and shop right here in the City of Kyle.”

The city’s Director of Economic Development Victoria Vargas said nearly every corner of Kyle is being considered for development.

“There’s no stone left unturned when it comes to vacant land in Kyle. Someone is looking for it. Someone’s looking to develop it,” Vargas said.

Restaurants Coming Soon:

Black Rock Coffee

Spoon & Fork Kitchen

Rudy’s Texas BBQ

Tony’s C Beer Garden

Einstein Bagels

Crumble Cookie

Shaddy Grove

Via313 Pizzaria

Z’Tejas

Chipotle

Torchys

Waffle House

Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux

Pollo Campero

Willie’s Grill & Icehouse

Retail/ Personal Care Services Coming Soon:

Hobby Lobby

Academy

Cycle Bar

Stretch Lab

Nitro Swim

TXB Store

Everly Nail Bar

Now Open: