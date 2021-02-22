Everyone escaped from a house fire in San Marcos on Monday

SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — Everyone made it out safely after a house caught fire in San Marcos on Monday morning.

The house was on Lindsey Street near the Academy Street intersection. The San Marcos Police Department says that the home that caught fire had major damage, but firefighters were able to save the home next door.

There is still very limited information at this point. Fire crews from both San Marcos and New Braunfels were working to put the fire out. Just after 9:30 a.m. SMPD said on Facebook the fire had been extinguished.

They asked people to avoid the area if possible.