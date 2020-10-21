All clear given after gas leak found on Texas State campus

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos Fire Department has given students the ‘all clear’ after a gas leak on the Texas State University campus prompted evacuations Wednesday.

University police asked people to evacuate the area near the Jowers Center and the University Event Center after the leak was found behind the Outdoor Recreation Center in Sewell Park.

First responders moved people toward Charles Austin Drive. As a result, traffic was impacted on Charles Austin Drive.

CenterPoint Energy arrived to address the problem, police said. The firefighters have since allowed normal operations to resume and reopened traffic lanes.