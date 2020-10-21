All clear given after gas leak found on Texas State campus

Hays

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Texas State University

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos Fire Department has given students the ‘all clear’ after a gas leak on the Texas State University campus prompted evacuations Wednesday.

University police asked people to evacuate the area near the Jowers Center and the University Event Center after the leak was found behind the Outdoor Recreation Center in Sewell Park.

First responders moved people toward Charles Austin Drive. As a result, traffic was impacted on Charles Austin Drive.

CenterPoint Energy arrived to address the problem, police said. The firefighters have since allowed normal operations to resume and reopened traffic lanes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss