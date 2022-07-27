BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Evacuations were ordered out of an abundance of caution after a grass fire broke out Wednesday near the Coves of Cimmeron neighborhood in Buda, Hays County said.

Travis County ESD No. 5 reported the fire, which is burning in a heavily-wooded area, is about 50 acres large currently.

The ESD said the fire is not threatening homes yet, but it is close. Its crews were called out to Dove and Ranger Drives to help with the fire just before 1 p.m. Hays County said the fire is “east of Dove Drive in Buda’s extra-territorial jurisdiction (ETJ) on the Persimmons Tract of Property”

Evacuees should head to Hays Hills Baptist Church at 1401 North FM 1626 in Buda if they need somewhere to go. Pets are allowed, but cats should be in carriers and dogs on leashes at all times, the county said.

The ESD said it’s offering one battalion chief, a brush truck and an engine to help the Buda Fire Department with the fire response. Other fire departments from Hays County, as well as the Texas A&M Forest Service, are working together to control the fire.

