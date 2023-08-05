HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — City of Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell wants everyone to go hug a firefighter after the forward progress of a wildfire was halted shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday in Hays County.

As the Oak Grove Fire burned down a home and forced evacuations of approximately 30 others in an area near Kyle and San Marcos, Mitchell said the teamwork of fire departments from all corners of the Austin area was exemplary and on-point to get the fire’s momentum stopped.

“This has been a massive, multi-jurisdictional response,” he said. “There are so many different crews responding. It’s all hands on deck. We’ve seen it through the years in Hays County and other areas. Whenever something like this happens, folks come in from all over and respond immediately with no concern for their own personal schedules, interest or safety.”

In an update just before midnight Saturday, the Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire has grown to an estimated 400 acres and is 20% contained.

On his Facebook page, Mitchell posted updates throughout the afternoon and evening and listed these departments that had a hand in helping keep the fire from advancing:

South Hays Fire Department

Hays County Sheriff’s Office

Hays County Emergency Medical Services

San Marcos FD

Wimberley FD

Travis County

Kyle FD

Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS)

TAMFS with dozers, fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, large air tankers and the Texas Division of Emergency Management Region 6 Section Chief

TDEM District Coordinator 18A New Braunfels. (SC Region 6) DDC 12-Austin

Mitchell said the fire reached Bluffview Drive in Wimberley after jumping the Blanco River and was approximately two miles from the Hays City Store, located at the junction of Ranch-to-Market Road 15 and Old Kyle Road.

The Oak Grove Fire in Hays County got within two miles of Hays City Store in Driftwood where this picture was taken. Crews said they were able to stop the fire’s forward progression Saturday night. (Photo courtesy of Brittany K)

The Oak Grove Fire in Hays County got within two miles of Hays City Store in Driftwood where this picture was taken. Crews said they were able to stop the fire’s forward progression Saturday night. (Photo courtesy of Brittany K)

A view of the Oak Grove Fire taken from Sanders and Kohlers Crossing in Kyle looking west. (KXAN viewer photo)

The Oak Grove Fire in Hays County got within two miles of Hays City Store in Driftwood where this picture was taken. Crews said they were able to stop the fire’s forward progression Saturday night. (Photo courtesy of Brittany K)

A view of the Oak Grove Fire from Buda near the Texas Lehigh cement plant Saturday. (KXAN viewer photo)

A view of the Oak Grove Fire from FM 1626 and Kohlers Crossing looking west Saturday. (KXAN viewer photo)

The Oak Grove Fire in Hays County got within two miles of Hays City Store in Driftwood where this picture was taken. Crews said they were able to stop the fire’s forward progression Saturday night. (Photo courtesy of Brittany K)

Officials responded to a large outside fire, known as the Oak Grove Fire, in Hays County Saturday, Aug. 5. | Jake Sykes/KXAN News

Officials responded to a large outside fire, known as the Oak Grove Fire, in Hays County Saturday, Aug. 5. | Jake Sykes/KXAN News

Officials responded to a large outside fire, known as the Oak Grove Fire, in Hays County Saturday, Aug. 5. | Jake Sykes/KXAN News

Officials responded to a large outside fire, known as the Oak Grove Fire, in Hays County Saturday, Aug. 5. | David Yeomans/KXAN News

Officials responded to a large outside fire, known as the Oak Grove Fire, in Hays County Saturday, Aug. 5. | David Yeomans/KXAN News

Officials responded to a large outside fire, known as the Oak Grove Fire, in Hays County Saturday, Aug. 5. | David Yeomans/KXAN News

Crews were battling the blaze into Saturday night, and while the forward progress of the fire has been stopped, the fire isn’t out and it’s not considered fully contained, Mitchell said.

He also mentioned the terrain of the area makes it difficult for crews to fight fires because roads don’t go straight through the area. Vehicles have to drive around the area to get anywhere.

“It’s a rural community in that area and a lot of the road infrastructure travels far around the Blanco River,” he said. “For crews to get where they need to be, sometimes it’s a 20-30 minute drive. That has caused quite a bit of difficulty.”

With the fire being fought from all angles both on land and by air with helicopters and tankers, Mitchell said he’s always thankful for those who put their lives on the line in times like this.

“We are eternally grateful for these first responders for coming out to help preserve our land, property and lives.”