DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Members of the Dripping Springs City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to end the moratorium on development in the city. The current moratorium ends on Sunday.

The city enacted the development moratorium in November 2021.

As KXAN reported in February 2022, during the moratorium, the city would not accept permit applications for the development of subdivisions, site planning, land use and general construction or development unless a waiver or exception was approved, according to a city memo.