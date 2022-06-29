DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The Dripping Springs skate park is moving closer to reality after a pause in plans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hays County recently approved $624,000 in park bonds for the project. The money will be used to build a 12,000-square-foot, plaza-style skate park in the city.

Efforts to build the park have been ongoing since 2014, but the project gained more steam in 2020 after voters approved it as a recommended project on a Hays County park bond vote.

Organizers hope to begin construction on the project by the end of this year or the beginning of 2023.

The city donated about an acre of land for the park on the north end of Founders Memorial Park.