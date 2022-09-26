DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Meteorological fall began Sept. 1, and astronomical fall started Thursday. The first cold front will arrive Monday.

But for some, fall does not begin until pumpkin festivals do.

The Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival held its opening celebration Saturday and Sunday.

The event will be held through Oct. 31 at the Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead at 419 Founders Park Rd. in Dripping Springs.

The Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. except for Tuesdays, when it closes for pumpkin deliveries.

Weekend admission is $10, and tickets are $5 on weekdays, expect for $10 on Columbus Day, which is Oct. 10.

Admission is free for children three and under and seniors (65+).

Parking for the event is also free.