Hays

Dripping Springs mom launches US 290 safety efforts after close calls

By:
Posted: May 29, 2019 / 06:18 AM CDT / Updated: May 29, 2019 / 06:20 AM CDT

DRIPPING SPRINGS (KXAN) — A couple of years ago, mother of two, Sarah Kline moved to Hays County into the Belterra neighborhood just outside of Dripping Springs. She quickly realized the section of US 290 she lived next to wasn't the same as other highways.

She says she had two close calls that almost caused her to be in a wreck. 

"The highway is not OK," she said. "One time I was actually run off the road into a ditch with my children in the vehicle with me because the car behind me wouldn't slow down."

Kline decided to launch her own safety campaign called 290 Safety Coalition last week, and so far has gathered over 1,000 signatures on a petition.

Kline and her campaign are demanding Texas Department of Transportation reduce the speed limit on US 290 from Nutty Brown Road west to Trautwein Road.

"Really, we would like them to reduce the speed in Cedar Valley too," she said. 

By reducing the speed limit on the highway, Kline hopes it will help lower the number of accidents. 

The most recent deadly crash on the highway took place Friday, when an SUV and a semi truck collided leaving a man dead. A month ago, another wreck left one person dead and five others hurt, along that same stretch. Traffic was blocked for hours after both wrecks as investigators pieced together what happened and emergency response officials tended to the victims.

"When I go and meet neighbors for coffee, we usually start the conversation with, 'I almost just got into an accident on 290,'" Kline said.

Hays County Commissioner Walt Smith agreed the speed limit should be reduced, but says he believes there are other factors also contributing to crashes. 

"If you have distracted drivers or people pulling out into traffic, you're still going to have a certain number of wrecks," he said. 

Smith said the county is working closely with TxDOT on safety improvements in the area and at present, the transportation agency is paving US 290 West from Circle Drive to the Hays County line.

TxDOT officials say speed limits along roads are set by conducting engineering studies in the area. Transportation officials are also in the early stages of planning and designing a widening project which will be a six-lane divided highway from Ranch Road 1826 to Ranch Road 12.

Smith said he plans to hold a community meeting next month. 

Kline said she'd just like to see improvements that will keep her, her children and her neighbors safe.

Oak Hill Parkway Project Update

Just down the road, the Oak Hill Parkway Project is moving forward step-by-step. TxDOT plans to award a contract next year to a developer to build three main lanes in each direction as well as two to three frontage road lanes.

There will also be an overpass over William Cannon Drive and new flyovers between US 290 and State Highway 71.

Construction is expected to take four years.

Widening US 290 from Bastrop County to Lee County

Wednesday, TxDOT will break ground on work for a widening project that will end with four lanes on each side between Elgin and Giddings. The project costs $28 million.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Hays Stories

Trending Video

  • Two pools will open late after rebuilds; city monitoring several others for problems

    Two pools will open late after rebuilds; city monitoring several others for problems

  • Amber Alert issued for East Texas 2-year-old believed to be in grave danger
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Amber Alert issued for East Texas 2-year-old believed to be in grave danger

  • TSA collected $960K in loose change left behind at security checks last year

    TSA collected $960K in loose change left behind at security checks last year

  • City issues cease-and-desist order for private border wall

    City issues cease-and-desist order for private border wall

  • Disaster aid bill again blocked in House by GOP conservative

    Disaster aid bill again blocked in House by GOP conservative

  • Dripping Springs mom launches US 290 safety efforts after close calls

    Dripping Springs mom launches US 290 safety efforts after close calls

  • Construction debris is a year-long eyesore, threatening wildlife in Manor

    Construction debris is a year-long eyesore, threatening wildlife in Manor

  • School finance reform leaves Austin ISD with a major surplus

    School finance reform leaves Austin ISD with a major surplus

  • Multiple break-ins in one school year at Decker Middle School

    Multiple break-ins in one school year at Decker Middle School

  • Homeowner and man killed in Hays Co shooting 'did know each other'
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Homeowner and man killed in Hays Co shooting 'did know each other'

  • Vaping at Burnet CISD comes with big consequences

    Vaping at Burnet CISD comes with big consequences

  • Eight state Constitutional changes will be decided in November

    Eight state Constitutional changes will be decided in November

  • Congress/Oltorf HEB is getting a huge remodel

    Congress/Oltorf HEB is getting a huge remodel

  • Travelers seek refunds from Via Air after ABIA stops service

    Travelers seek refunds from Via Air after ABIA stops service

  • Major $11M investment to bring more funny road safety boards, cameras to I-35

    Major $11M investment to bring more funny road safety boards, cameras to I-35

  • Packed courtroom as Kinder Morgan pipeline lawsuit arguments begin

    Packed courtroom as Kinder Morgan pipeline lawsuit arguments begin

  • Police search for 3 suspects after woman shot in southeast Austin

    Police search for 3 suspects after woman shot in southeast Austin

  • Atmospheric "cap" keeping rain at bay

    Atmospheric "cap" keeping rain at bay

  • Burnet CISD will adopt stricter consequences for vaping next year

    Burnet CISD will adopt stricter consequences for vaping next year

  • Airline at center of KXAN investigation is out at ABIA

    Airline at center of KXAN investigation is out at ABIA

  • Man in custody after firing shots inside south Austin home during SWAT response

    Man in custody after firing shots inside south Austin home during SWAT response

  • Disaster aid bill hits a roadblock — again

    Disaster aid bill hits a roadblock — again

  • Food Expiration Labels Are Changing

    Food Expiration Labels Are Changing

  • Father of man killed in Hays Co shooting: 'We want the truth'

    Father of man killed in Hays Co shooting: 'We want the truth'

  • Trail under First Street Bridge to be transformed with major project

    Trail under First Street Bridge to be transformed with major project

  • Burnout is a real medical condition, World Health Organization says
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Burnout is a real medical condition, World Health Organization says

  • AISD seniors don cap and gown for graduation ceremonies at Frank Erwin Center
    Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved

    AISD seniors don cap and gown for graduation ceremonies at Frank Erwin Center

  • Group vowing to build border wall puts up New Mexico segment

    Group vowing to build border wall puts up New Mexico segment

  • Lasers used to blast away bad breath

    Lasers used to blast away bad breath

  • Liberty Hill TCEQ Violation

    Liberty Hill TCEQ Violation

  • Anti-Pipeline Protest

    Anti-Pipeline Protest

  • Governor Abbott Vietnam Book

    Governor Abbott Vietnam Book

  • Dan Patrick One on One

    Dan Patrick One on One

  • New therapy to treat cedar allergies long-term coming soon
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    New therapy to treat cedar allergies long-term coming soon

  • House Sine Die

    House Sine Die

  • Governor accepts Whitley resignation as Secretary of State

    Governor accepts Whitley resignation as Secretary of State

  • Bill to make college credit easier to transfer heads to Governor's desk

    Bill to make college credit easier to transfer heads to Governor's desk

  • First monument to honor all WWI veterans coming to Washington, D.C.

    First monument to honor all WWI veterans coming to Washington, D.C.

  • Trade school or college? Students weigh the options ahead of graduation

    Trade school or college? Students weigh the options ahead of graduation

  • Vietnam War Veteran Al Cantu discusses new book and thoughts

    Vietnam War Veteran Al Cantu discusses new book and thoughts

  • ‘Dead suspect loophole' fix stripped from open records bill

    ‘Dead suspect loophole' fix stripped from open records bill

  • Snake discovered in north Texas Walmart grocery cart

    Snake discovered in north Texas Walmart grocery cart

  • Downtown Austin triathlon returns for Memorial Day race

    Downtown Austin triathlon returns for Memorial Day race

  • Dallas boy who disappeared was with his mother; Amber Alert discontinued

    Dallas boy who disappeared was with his mother; Amber Alert discontinued

  • Austin Fire investigating boat dock fire on Lake Austin

    Austin Fire investigating boat dock fire on Lake Austin

  • What to do for Memorial Day around Central Texas

    What to do for Memorial Day around Central Texas

  • 'A travesty': Volunteer honor guard may have to disband due to lack of new recruits

    'A travesty': Volunteer honor guard may have to disband due to lack of new recruits

  • Skin cancer survivor shares story, warns others to stay protected

    Skin cancer survivor shares story, warns others to stay protected

  • After nonpayment, Via Airlines will no longer be operating out of ABIA

    After nonpayment, Via Airlines will no longer be operating out of ABIA

  • Texas backs-off last-minute extra $100 million plan for border operations
    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Texas backs-off last-minute extra $100 million plan for border operations

  • Man seriously injured after reportedly falling 20 feet off cliff near Hamilton Pool

    Man seriously injured after reportedly falling 20 feet off cliff near Hamilton Pool

  • Vietnam War re-enactments on Memorial Day Weekend in Austin

    Vietnam War re-enactments on Memorial Day Weekend in Austin

  • LASA High School give children with disabilities a way to get around
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    LASA High School give children with disabilities a way to get around

  • Dell CEO Michael Dell delivers address at UT Austin commencement

    Dell CEO Michael Dell delivers address at UT Austin commencement

  • Law enforcement step at Lake Travis up after post-flooding Memorial Day weekend

    Law enforcement step at Lake Travis up after post-flooding Memorial Day weekend

  • Texas lawmakers pass billions worth of changes under tight deadline

    Texas lawmakers pass billions worth of changes under tight deadline

  • Mayor Adler calls attention to preventing veteran suicide

    Mayor Adler calls attention to preventing veteran suicide

  • Texas Senate approves DNA collection on violent arrests

    Texas Senate approves DNA collection on violent arrests

  • Fort Worth high school valedictorian joins history of over achieving family

    Fort Worth high school valedictorian joins history of over achieving family

  • UT Austin graduate turns down 6-figure salary to be CEO of his own company

    UT Austin graduate turns down 6-figure salary to be CEO of his own company

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit
PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit

PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit

Big Race - Indy /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss