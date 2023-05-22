Dripping Springs ISD said it has 12 bus driver openings.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) – More school resource officers could be coming to Dripping Springs ISD campuses.

Monday night, the school board is deciding on whether it will nearly double the district’s number of SROs.

According to the agenda item, DSISD currently has four SRO positions.

The school board will consider adding three more.

The district said elementary campuses and the middle school share an SRO. If approved, this would provide more law enforcement coverage across the district.

Sarah Al-Shaikh will have more on this story on KXAN News at 9 and 10.