Dripping Springs ISD parents plan to sit kids out of school to protest district’s mask policy

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The mask debate continues in schools, and some Dripping Springs ISD parents are planning to keep their kids out of school one day next week because of it.

Parents are calling it a “sit-out” and are circulating a flyer on social media to bring attention to it.

Flyer circulating on social media explaining the “sit-out” to Dripping Springs ISD parents

The flyer reads, “Don’t send your kids to school. Don’t let them log on as virtual to be counted in attendance numbers. Email the registrar and state ‘My child is home today, because I don’t agree with the safety protocols at school, including requiring masks.'”

The “sit-out” will take place May 14.

KXAN spoke to a number of parents who said they’ll be participating.

They told KXAN they want to get the school board’s attention, as they feel their voices and opinions have been dismissed.

Still there are a number of other parents who say they won’t be taking part. One parent calls the “sit-out” immature and embarrassing, saying it sends the wrong message to kids.

This story will be updated after KXAN News at 9 and 10 p.m. by Reporter Jala Washington. She spoke to two families — one that will be participating in the sit-out, and another that will not be.