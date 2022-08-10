DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Like many school districts, Dripping Springs ISD is heading back to school next Tuesday. But now, some parents have to add another item to their back-to-school list: finding a way to get their kids to school.

Just days before school started, the district canceled certain bus routes.

“There isn’t really a radius. We would say close proximity to a campus,” DSISD Transportation Director Pam Swanks said.

Parent Maria Briones was one of the families impacted by this change.

“Now we’re down to the wire. Where will our kids be after school?” Briones asked.

Swanks said the district has been growing which means more buses. However, the number of drivers has not kept up.

She said they are currently interviewing candidates but, unfortunately, it doesn’t look like they’ll have all the staff they need anytime soon.

“I would say it’s indefinite so families can plan accordingly until we have those positions filled,” Swanks said.

The district said it will have a plan with more people and traffic around schools during drop-offs and pick-ups.

“Our campus administrators are working on arrival dismissal plans to see what they can do to mitigate that,” Swanks said.

Briones said she and others have an assignment before classes start — figure out after-school pick-up for her kids.