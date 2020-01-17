Dripping Springs horse’s nose all straightened out thanks to $30K community donations

The photo on the left is Barbara before surgery to fix her wry nose, and the photo on the right is afterward — straight as ever. (Photos provided by the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine and Sarah Barlow)

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — In 2017, KXAN learned a family in Dripping Springs needed to have surgery done on their Egyptian Arabian foal, Barbara.

Barbara was born with wry nose, a deformity that pulled her nose to the side and made it difficult for her to eat and breathe. The surgery costs were more than $10,000, the family said.

A GoFundMe account to help pay for Barbara’s surgery earned over $32,000, and a team of surgeons at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine fixed her up.

The GoFundMe money was enough to pay for the surgery and aftercare, the family told us.

The college’s magazine, VolVet Vision, put Barbara on the cover and did a feature story on the procedure that set her nose straight.

The veterinarian that led the surgery, Dr. Jim Schumacher, said he gets 2-3 calls about wry nose every spring foaling season, and more times than not, the only option is euthanasia. Barbara spent more than eight weeks at the college to recover.