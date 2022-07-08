DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The Gatlin Creek Fire in Hays County is nearly contained at 90%, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service’s latest update.

The update, which came out Friday at 9:30 a.m., said the fire was around 257 acres large.

The brush fire broke out Wednesday and prompted evacuations for 10 households. Crews from all over Hays County helped fight the blaze, as well as Travis County STAR Flight.

The fire is located in the 2500 block of Gatlin Creek Road. That’s southwest of Dripping Springs near Gatlin-Garrett Cemetery.