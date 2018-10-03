Dripping Springs farmers market ranked best in Texas Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dripping Springs farmers market (KXAN photo) [ + - ] Video

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The Dripping Springs farmers market is ranked number one in the state of Texas and seventh in the nation, according to the American Farmland Trust farmers market challenge.

Farmers market organizers say everything you buy at the market was made or raised by the person selling it. To become the best in the state, the market had to rank well in five categories.

First, it had to focus on farmers and make sure they cater towards family farmers and educate the community about the issues they face. Second, there has to be healthy food for all. The farmers market must bring fresh foods to neighborhoods that need it most and assist low-income neighbors and vulnerable seniors.

Third, the market has to be a champion for the environment, meaning it should limit the use of plastic bags and encourage alternate modes of transportation.

The market also has to be loved by the people and a pillar of the community, celebrating the uniqueness of their hometown. Organizers say those were the two categories easiest to mark off the list.

“People know each other here, or get to know each other. It’s a very friendly market. My vendors are all friends and become friends, and people who come here aren’t strangers,” said Dripping Springs Farmers Market manager Laurel Robertson. “It’s also 17 miles from Austin, so it’s easy to get to.”

If you want to visit the Dripping Springs Farmers Market, it is open every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A few other Texas farmers markets ranked as well: Grand Prarie, Mansfield and the Texas Farmers Market at Lakeline in Cedar Park ranked 11, 12, and 13th. The Texas Farmer’s Market at Mueller came in at number 20.