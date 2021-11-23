DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) – New developments will be on hold for a few more months in one of Central Texas’ fastest growing cities.
Dripping Springs city leaders Monday voted to extend the city’s moratorium on new permits for homes, site planning, commercial projects and construction in the city limited and extraterritorial jurisdiction.
They extended it by 90 days, meaning it will stay in effect until late February.
Dripping Springs has only one wastewater treatment plant with the capacity to serve three-thousand people. The city says plans to expand treatment capacity are on hold right now because a permit is being challenged in court by an environmental group.
According to the city leaders, during the moratorium, no city department will accept permit applications for development where a waiver hasn’t already been approved.
Council members will meet weekly to discuss waivers to the moratorium.
Dripping Springs extends moratorium on new developments
