Dripping Springs extends moratorium on development for 90 days

Dripping Springs city leaders extended a development moratorium for new building permits an extra 90 days. Developments like Caliterra, pictured here, can continue because their agreements were finalized prior to the initial halt. (KXAN photo)

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Dripping Springs voted to extend the temporary development moratorium Tuesday night, lasting to May 21.

During the moratorium, the city will not accept permit applications for the development of subdivisions, site planning, land use and general construction or development unless a waiver or exception has been approved, according to a city memo.

The city also said that since the moratorium was extended last November city leaders have met with developers and builders to approve more than twenty waivers and exceptions for ongoing projects.

The city said it has begun to review its comprehensive plan to study land use and development within city limits and other jurisdictions and is working with a land planning firm to plan and develop code services.

This extension will give the city time to receive and review input from the public on its comprehensive plan, according to the memo. The city also said it will have input sessions to give developers, residents and business owners opportunities to give their input and to share development code updates.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the council was split on the disagreement on the extension as it relates to land use, with Councilmembers Taline Manassian, Wade King and April Harris Allison voting to extend the moratorium, while Councilmember Sherrie Parks voted no and Councilmember Geoffrey Tahuahua abstaining, according to the memo.

The city said that when the moratorium ends in May, it could be extended for providing adequate wastewater infrastructure but not for the land-use issue.

During the temporary moratorium extension, developers and citizens can continue to find up-to-date information at the city’s moratorium webpage. Exception and waiver forms can also be found in this section.

Developers and citizens with questions can contact the city’s planning department at moratorium@cityofdrippingsprings.com. The city requests that all questions be submitted in writing in anticipation of the high volume of inquiries.