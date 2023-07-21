DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Dripping Springs has entered an emergency level of water conservation.

The city posted an announcement from Dripping Springs Water Supply Corp., or DSWSC, on Facebook Thursday that said Stage 5 watering restrictions were in place effective immediately. Stage 5 is limited to emergency water use only.

During this level of watering restriction, all non-essential water use and any outdoor irrigation is prohibited, according to DSWSC’s website. Stages 1-4 also remain in place.

DSWSC said on its website that neighboring utilities have experienced high consumption use and left critical storage tanks low.

Dripping Springs is asking residents to reduce their water consumption and only use water for essential purposes.

The city also said that adherence to these guidelines will play a huge roll in replenishing storage tanks.

The rules of Stage 5 watering restrictions are below.

Under threat of penalty for violation, all retail customers are required to reduce nonessential water uses during an emergency. All requirements of Stages 1 through 4 are also in effect during stage 5, with the following modifications and additions: 1. Irrigation of landscaped areas is prohibited. 2. Use of water to wash any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane, or other vehicle is prohibited. This activity is only exempt from these regulations if the health, safety, and welfare of the public are served by washing the vehicle, such as a truck used to collect garbage or used to trasport food and perishables. 3. Use of water from fire hydrants shall be limited to firefighting and activities necessary to maintain public health, safety, and welfare only. 4. No applications for new, additional, expanded, or larger service connections, meters, service lines, pipeline extensions, mains, or water service facilities of any kind shall be allowed or approved.

Additional information about the Dripping Springs Water Supply Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan can be found online.