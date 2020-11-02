Dripping Springs’ Empty Bowls Project goes online for its 23rd year due to COVID-19

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Neighbors are helping neighbors again in Dripping Springs, but this November, the cause is coming to their homes online.

For the past 22 years of the Empty Bowls Project looked like this: packed tables, more than a thousand crafted bowls at your fingertips, a variety of gourmet soups to gorge with sides of bread and cookies, live music drowning out the community chatter.

But all of that has been stripped from the senses of volunteers and attendees due to COVID-19.

The project has been a service to people as well as a fundraiser. Patrons pick out their favorite locally-handcrafted bowls (collected from potters around the area), have them washed and filled with soup to eat while listening to showcased local musicians. Sought-out sponsors finance the community gathering. The event benefits Dripping Springs Helping Hands, Inc., which assists in helping neighbors in times of need.

It’s their largest fundraiser each year equaling 60% of its annual budget, the organization states.

According to Helping Hands, it has experienced a 34% increase in expenses, 50% increase in pounds of food distributed, 187% increase in new households, and 239% increase in new children served — all since the pandemic started.

Organizers are hoping their new, virtual “Home Edition” format will meet the challenges and make the same difference it has over the last two decades. The event runs the entire month of November. The project website features:

Local pottery profiles and links to browse

Soup of the day recipes from area restaurants and partners

Profiles and links of local musicians

The City of Dripping Springs is co-sponsoring the event. For updated procedure and pantry hours, you can visit Helping Hands’ website. If you’d like to donate to the Empty Bowls Project or check out the features listed above, you can do so on the event’s main website.