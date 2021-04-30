Dripping Springs dubbed ‘Music Friendly Community,’ joining 20+ Texas cities

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Music Office designated Dripping Springs as a music-friendly community, joining the ranks of more than 20 Texas cities. The Music Friendly Community program is designed to help promote music business-related endeavors within Texas communities, per the announcement.

The Texas music industry accounted for more than 210,000 jobs statewide and helped raise $27.3 billion in economic activity in 2019, Gov. Greg Abbott said in the release.

“Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing local music industry growth, and I am proud of all that the Texas Music Office has accomplished in helping communities like Dripping Springs spur job creation and economic growth,” he said in a statement.

Dripping Springs is regarded for its efforts helping promote musical talent through the city’s live music venues and recording studios, said Pam Owens, president and CEO of the Dripping Springs Visitors Bureau. Earning the statewide designation will help the city continually advocate for its local musicians and venues, she said.

“Our area is full of local talent in an assortment of genres. We’re so well known as a music community that working toward this Music Friendly certification was a natural fit,” Dripping Springs Mayor Bill Foulds said in the release.

Dripping Springs joins the ranks of fellow Texas Music Friendly Communities, including: Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Denton, Lindale, Stephenville, Conroe, San Angelo, Nacogdoches, Abilene, McKinney, Waxahachie, Waco, Alpine, Bastrop, New Braunfels, Victoria, Lubbock, Denison, Arlington and Brenham.

Cities currently undergoing the certification process include Houston, Dallas and El Paso. The city of Round Rock will be recognized with the designation in May.