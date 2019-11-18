Dripping Springs 8th-grader raises $4K for new friend fighting leukemia without insurance

Kyle Parker came up with this design to support his new friend, Enzo DeMarco, in his fight against leukemia. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — When Kyle Parker found out his friend was fighting leukemia, he didn’t waste any time coming up with a way to help.

The Dripping Springs 8th-grader had created some designs in the past and immediately started planning to make and sell t-shirts to support Enzo DeMarco, a fellow 8th-grader who was diagnosed with the blood cancer in late September.

Kyle Parker (left) and Enzo DeMarco fist-bump after Kyle gave his new friend a check for $4,000. (Photo Courtesy: Stephanie Parker)

He started selling the shirts through a foundation his family started earlier this year when his uncle was fighting cancer.

“I didn’t think it would get this popular,” Parker said.

In all, he sold 350 shirts, raising $4,000 for the DeMarco family. Every dollar helps, Enzo’s mom said, because they’re currently uninsured.

But the gesture is even more important. “It lifted his spirits in the hospital so much,” Autumn DeMarco said.

You can buy a shirt through Dec. 1 here, or donate to a GoFundMe page dedicated to Enzo here.

On KXAN News Today, Enzo explains his reaction to hearing about the fundraiser put on by a classmate he’d only met a few weeks earlier.