Driftwood man dies after being hit by 18-wheeler in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A 19-year-old man died after being hit by an 18-wheeler truck on Interstate 35 on New Year’s Eve, according to San Marcos police.

Police say Cael Ryan Uzuanis of Driftwood ran onto I-35 in the area of Exit 206 near TX-82 Loop and Aquarena Springs Drive in San Marcos some time before midnight on Dec. 31. Dash camera video from the 18-wheeler showed Uzuanis step in front of the truck. The driver of the 18-wheeler was unable to avoid hitting the man.

Uzuanis was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:32 a.m. on Jan. 1. Since the incident happened before midnight, San Marcos police say this was the city’s 16th traffic fatality in 2020.

San Marcos Police, San Marcos Fire and Hays County EMS were dispatched to the scene around 11:40 p.m., police say.