DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — An outdoor entertainment venue space in Dripping Springs is switching up its business model, putting an emphasis on pickleball.

Dreamland first opened in spring 2021 as an entertainment venue offering miniature golf, discgolf, pickleball and live music along with its kitchen and bar offerings. Last week, company officials announced on Facebook it’d be pivoting to pickleball open court and private lessons for the time being.

“Other Dreamland amenities such as minigolf, discgolf, and our kitchen & bar will be closed for the time being, while we do maintenance and improve our customer experience,” the post read in part. “We will be opening our other amenities for ‘Dreamland Days’ and other festivities soon.”

The venue will be open for pickleball every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with open play offered on six lower courts. A day pass costs $8.

Officials added private court reservations are accepted, and private lessons will continue to be available. The business added Dreamland is working toward adding more pickleball-centered clinics and leagues to its amenities, as well as will be hosting tournaments throughout the year.

For current and future bookings, customers are asked to send any questions to events@dreamlanddstx.com.