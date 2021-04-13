Dozens redirected in Hays County after Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pause

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Pharmacists and other medical workers started Tuesday calling at least 100 people in Hays County to tell them they wouldn’t be able to get their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as planned.

John Anderson, the owner of B&J Pharmacy in San Marcos and Wimberley Pharmacy, said they had to act fast after early-morning news from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S Food and Drug Administration recommended the J&J shots be paused while they investigate extremely rare cases of severe blood clotting as a side effect.

Anderson said the dozens scheduled for the shot on Tuesday were receiving doses in San Marcos and Wimberley.

Reporter Jala Washington will update the story after KXAN News at 6 with details about where people are being sent and what this will mean for the vaccine appointment process in the days to come.