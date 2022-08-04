WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) – Both mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders are in place for parts of Wimberley because of the Hermosa Fire.

Cooper Doss and his family live on Bluff View, where there’s a mandatory evacuation.

He said Wednesday afternoon he woke up from a nap to his worst nightmare.

“We heard that there was a fire. Someone texted us and we drove down the road and we saw flames above the trees. Pretty crazy stuff,” Doss said.

Doss has been going in and out of the subdivision checking in on the neighborhood.

“Getting updates from the higher ups and then we’ve brought some friends down here to look at it whose have houses in here too,” Doss said.

Some of Doss’ neighbors, like Vic Forsyth, stayed the night at First Baptist Wimberley.

“We grabbed a few picture albums and that kind of things and off we went. Things we didn’t want to lose out of the family,” Forsyth said.

The Hays County Fire Marshal said the fire started at a construction site and appears to be accidental.

Texas A&M Forest Service said it could take days to get this fire fully contained.

So for now, families wait and hope for the best.

“Just ready to get some work done.. get some work done and save what we can,” Doss said.

Texas A&M Forest Service said the church evacuation center has closed, because the last person left. The mandatory evacuation, however, is still in place.