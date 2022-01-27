Downtown Kyle bar destroyed by fire early Thursday

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A downtown Kyle bar was destroyed by a fire early Thursday morning.

It isn’t clear what started the fire at Papa Jack’s, located at 108 W. Center St. in Kyle. According to a city official, smoke was rolling from an alley next to the building when crews arrived.

The Kyle Fire Department said the roof collapsed during the fire, and it received the call at 1:50 a.m. No injuries have been reported. Another business, Jack’s Axes, is connected to the bar.

KFD said Center Street is closed through downtown due to the fire.

KXAN’s photographer at the scene spoke with people who live nearby and work there.

“We got some tweets and snaps that Papa Jack’s was on fire, and we didn’t believe it,” said Dana Davila. She works at Papa Jack’s and said she closed the bar Wednesday night. “I hurried up and got dressed … and we’ve been watching this monster of a fire destroy our jobs.”

A fire ripped through Papa Jack’s bar and grill in downtown Kyle early Thursday morning. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

Papa Jack’s, a bar in Kyle, caught fire early Thursday morning. Austin Fire Department sent a ladder truck to help fight the fire.





According to the Austin Fire Department, KFD requested their help because of a ladder truck that helps fight the flames from overhead.

There were numerous agencies at the fire for mutual aid along with AFD. Crews from San Marcos, Buda, North and South Hays County and Wimberley responded to fight the fire. Hays County CERT volunteers, the Kyle Police Department and PEC all responded to the scene as well.

Kyle City Hall won’t open due to the fire.

Davila said her and other employees were working at “making this the best spot in Kyle.”

“This was our bread and butter,” Davila said. “It was our livelihood.”

According to the business’ website, one of the owners is Texas country singer Wade Bowen.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.