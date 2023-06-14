BUDA (KXAN) — A senior living community in Buda is distributing dolls to its residents with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

The doll therapy program at at Buda Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care has been going on since May.

Executive director Susan LaBree believes this therapy has made a major impact on the mental health of the seniors.

“This gives them an opportunity to provide care to the dolls,” she said.

For one resident with dementia, the doll therapy offers a soothing sense of familiarity.

“It reminds me of my kids,” Virginia Helton said. “When they were this age and little.”

The memory care coordinators at Buda Oaks said the therapy is a tool, providing purpose and responsibility.

The twice-weekly sessions usually involve holding, dressing and bathing the baby dolls.

LaBree explained that the interaction encourages communication, companionship and engagement.

“Some residents identify that these are dolls, while others associate it with a real baby,” she said.

The exercises also reduce feelings of anxiety and agitation, often associated with memory loss.

“It boosts mood, it increases appetite, decreases agitation and anxiety,” LaBree said.

For Ms. Virginia, holding her baby doll brings back many memories.

“While getting it dressed and everything, I just go back to when my two kids were this age,” she concluded.