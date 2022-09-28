DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — A federal jury on Tuesday convicted a Dripping Springs woman for cheating the Veterans Administration and Social Security Administration out of more than $300,000 by claiming her husband was paralyzed.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Josephine Perez-Gorda, 39, was found guilty of the following:

11 counts of wire fraud

one count of mail fraud

one count of health care fraud

three counts of false statements related to a health care matter

one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud

one count of theft of government funds

She’s scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 20. She faces up to 20 years in prison on each of the wire and mail fraud charges alone and several more years for the other charges, according to the DOJ.

The DOJ said court documents and evidence in the trial showed Perez-Gorda committed fraud by “overstating the severity and extent of her spouse’s disability from October 2011 through August 2017.”

Her husband, who has since passed away, was in the Army and took part in the scheme, according to the DOJ. The couple claimed the husband was paralyzed from the waist down due to an injury he got while on active duty.

The DOJ said the couple applied for and received a special vehicle, adapted home and additional compensation because of the husband’s disability rating.

An investigation began after a San Antonio television station ran a report about the couple. The story focused on the adapted house in Dripping Springs that was gifted to the couple by a nonprofit organization in December 2013. Although Perez-Gorda said her husband was “paralyzed from the belly button down,” the husband was seen walking around the area and playing basketball, according to the DOJ.

VA Office of Inspector General agents then captured the husband walking without help on video. Perez-Gorda was the one who completed the VA and SSA paperwork, the DOJ said.