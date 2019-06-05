Dog leads bystander to San Marcos apartment where man found shot and killed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was found dead with gunshot wounds in a San Marcos apartment early Wednesday after a dog was found wandering around the apartment complex, according to a press release from the San Marcos Police Department.

At about 7:10 a.m., SMPD officers arrived at The Village on Telluride apartment complex at the 300 block of Telluride Street to reports of a home invasion.

The caller told police they found a dog wandering in the apartment complex that led them to an apartment with the door kicked in.

When police arrived, they discovered the body of 23-year-old Demarcus Trey Allen of Pasadena, Texas. His body had gunshot wounds. A Justice of the Peace pronounced him dead at 8:40 a.m. and his next of kin were notified.

“[He] really was a friendly guy, he always asked about how I was doing and my tests that were coming up — really nice, really genuine guy. It’s really crazy,” says Jenna Canales. She lives a few apartments down from where Allen’s body was found.

“I’m still shook, like it’s crazy,” she added. “I literally can’t believe it.”

Allen’s roommate and two upstairs neighbors are being interviewed by SMPD Criminal Investigation Division.