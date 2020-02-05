Do you want to keep Buda in the dark?

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A group wants to keep the City of Buda in the dark.

The city’s sustainability commission is working to make it a Dark Sky Community.

It’s an international designation that means a city has minimal light pollution.

“It’s a way to stay connected with the small town feel,” says Rex Drake, chair of Buda’s sustainability commission.

Since it’s inception three years ago, the commission has been trying to become an International Dark Sky community.

That means minimizing the light that obscures the stars.

“There are a good number of installed fixtures that are perfectly fine, others are not. Over a period of time, a plan will have to be developed to replace those,” Drake says.





Dark sky-friendly lights shine downward, minimizing ambient light. Some fixtures on Buda’s Main Street, like these, already fit that requirement. (KXAN/Tahera Rahman)

This week, Drake says the commission is set to vote on a timeline and hopes to get an ordinance in front of city council members in the next few months.

“We knew it was a long-term project because of ordinance modifications that needed to happen, lighting inventories that needed to occur,” he says.

Other Dark Sky Communities

Buda would join a growing list of Texas cities in an effort to keep starry skies clear.

Dripping Springs became the first Texas city to receive the designation back in 2014, then Horseshoe Bay in 2015.

Most recently, Wimberley joined the club in 2018.

“It’s neat to see the interest occurring with it,” Drake says.

Motivation, he says, to save the starry skies sooner rather than later.

“Once you pass a point, it’s hard to back up,” he says.

Drake says if a lighting ordinance passes, it would only apply to current city-owned lights and future buildings that would need to have dark sky-friendly lights.

To voice your opinion, you can fill out the city’s online survey here.