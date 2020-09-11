Deputies need help finding 15-year-old Kyle boy with ‘severe emotional problems’

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old boy who they say is diagnosed with “severe emotional problems.”

Authorities said Simon Ulises Montoya left his home near Schubert Lane in Kyle at about 12 p.m. Thursday and has not been seen since. Authorities said Montoya was recently hospitalized at a mental health facility, and reportedly has a handgun.

Montoya is described by the sheriff’s office as:

5 feet, 4 inches tall

170 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing a red hooded sweater (same as in the picture)

If anyone sees Montoya, authorities advise to not approach him and call 911.