Deputies need help finding 15-year-old Kyle boy with ‘severe emotional problems’

Hays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Simon Montoya (Hays County Sheriff’s Office photo)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old boy who they say is diagnosed with “severe emotional problems.”

Authorities said Simon Ulises Montoya left his home near Schubert Lane in Kyle at about 12 p.m. Thursday and has not been seen since. Authorities said Montoya was recently hospitalized at a mental health facility, and reportedly has a handgun.

Montoya is described by the sheriff’s office as:

  • 5 feet, 4 inches tall
  • 170 pounds
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Last seen wearing a red hooded sweater (same as in the picture)

If anyone sees Montoya, authorities advise to not approach him and call 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss