Deputies: Hays County woman shoots, kills suspected burglar

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Hays County Sheriff's Office)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man who died after he was found covered in blood near a woman's house that he allegedly tried breaking into has been identified by Hays County Sheriff's Office.

The man is identified as Matthew Aaron Kellas, 35, who was from Austin.

On Saturday morning around 10:45, deputies responded to the area of Grist Mill Road and South Plum Creek Road about a suspicious vehicle where the one person inside appeared to be covered in blood.

A release from the sheriff's office said when deputies arrived, they determined that Kellas had suffered gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly after deputies got the call, a woman contacted the Hays County Sheriff's Office and reported that a man tried to break into her house and she shot at him. The man was found near where the woman lives.

At last report, the woman is not facing any charges.