‘Demons, evil’: Interview with Kyle parent accused of murdering young son played in court

Kyle, TEXAS (KXAN) — Testimony continued Friday in what is expected to be a roughly two-week-long trial in Hays County to determine if Stevie Dwayne Williams killed his two-year-old son, Mason. The young boy’s mother, Dazrine Ruth Chagoya-Williams, is also facing capital murder charges.

Body camera footage of a Kyle Police Department detective’s interview with Stevie following Mason’s death took up much of Friday morning. Stevie told police in 2018 that something “evil” was behind his son’s death.

“Something not worldly hurt our babies,” he told police on his grandmother’s front porch.

Though detectives push Stevie to explain what happened to Mason, he maintains throughout the interview, which is more than an hour-long, that he and his wife are innocent.

“Tell me what you’re thinking,” detectives follow up.



“Demons, evil,” Stevie says. — Grace Reader (@GraceReaderTV) October 15, 2021

Previously in this trial

On Thursday morning the jury in Stevie’s case heard from two of Dazrine’s half-sisters, Amanda Delcueto and Lindsay Ortiz.

Delcueto temporarily took custody of Mason after he was removed from his parents’ by child protective services early in 2017 after signs of physical trauma were found.

After abiding by CPS’ reunification process, Stevie and Dazrine had Mason returned to them, a former CPS caseworker testified. That reunification happened less than a year before Mason died in July of 2018.

In the afternoon Thursday, the jury heard from other family members of the couple including Dazrine’s father and Stevie’s mother and grandmother. Those family members were asked to testify to whether or not they had previously seen bruising on the boy.

Before the jury was allowed to go home Thursday night, they also briefly heard from a detective with the Kyle Police Department and the doctor who did Mason’s autopsy.

Defense questions Dr. Dana about how hard it would be to cause these chest injuries, how much pressure it would take.



“It requires some pressure sure, it doesn’t happen accidentally” — Grace Reader (@GraceReaderTV) October 14, 2021

Dr. Suzanna Dana walked the jury through several photos of Mason’s body taken during the autopsy. She told the jury that her determination was that Mason’s chest had been compressed hard enough to stop oxygen from flowing to the brain and other parts of the body, which is what caused his death.

During opening remarks Wednesday, the state laid out a roadmap for jurors of what they would be seeing and hearing over the next two weeks including testimony from first responders, Williams’ family and their family doctor.

Williams’ attorney started the trial by suggesting that Williams’ wife was the person behind the boy’s death.

After opening comments, jurors first heard from the 911 dispatcher who took the call from Dazrine on the Fourth of July, the day the boy was found dead. The recording of that call was played in court.

“My son, my son didn’t wake up from his nap,” Dazrine can be heard saying in that recording. “He, we, we can’t get him up.

The state now showing photos of the boy’s body on scene.



Bean, the police officer, still on the stand. He says on scene he noticed that the boy had an “immense amount of bruising.” — Grace Reader (@GraceReaderTV) October 13, 2021

Jurors also heard from several first responders Wednesday and watched body camera footage showing a police officer’s arrival on scene and interaction with the couple.

Stevie and his wife, Dazrine, are both facing capital murder charges in the death of their son, Mason, who died in Kyle in July 2018.

KXAN digital reporter Grace Reader is sitting in on the trial and will be giving live updates from the courtroom. Please note that some of the details might be graphic and disturbing.