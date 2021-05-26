Deaf man suing San Marcos PD for alleged excessive force that landed him in the hospital

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A deaf man says he was tasered without warning, then kicked repeatedly while on the ground by San Marcos Police Department officers — now he and his wife are suing.

While the lawsuit against the City of San Marcos and four officers was filed on May 22, the alleged incident happened back on May 25, 2019.

Legal documents state John Kelley and his wife Mary were driving after dinner with their three children in San Marcos, when they got into an argument.

According to the lawsuit, John got out of the car and walked away. The lawsuit says she pulled into a parking lot and they were then stopped by San Marcos police.

Mary — who is also deaf — tried to tell police that John is deaf. Meanwhile, John signed to officers that he’s deaf as well, the lawsuit reads.

However, the attorneys write, while John tried to communicate his deafness, he was tasered by two officers. According to John’s attorney’s, he then dropped to his knees. The lawsuit describes that John was tasered on his back, ribs, and near his eye.

Part of the lawsuit describing what allegedly happened, reads in part:

“When John tried to roll away from the taser, the Officer Defendants also held him while [the officer] kicked John in the torso multiple times. John blacked out. During the attack, the Officer Defendants made no attempts to warn or communicate with John in a way he could understand. When John woke up, he continued to try to sign that he was deaf. John was in a lot of pain and the taser prongs were still in him. EMS was called and took his vitals. John was scared and had additional difficulty communicating because officers had destroyed his glasses when they attacked him and so he had difficulty reading lips. Mary asked the officers why they tasered John and they said it was because he was walking with his hands in his pockets.”

The lawsuit also says that one of the officers involved communicated with John via the Notes app on his phone after the alleged incident.

The officer reportedly typed: “You were kicked because your hands were kept under your chest. That officer believed you may have been reaching for what could have been a weapon. When he kicked you, he didn’t know you were deaf…yes you told us you were deaf. But that until after you were tased and kicked. If you attempted to tell us while you were being tased, then those words couldn’t be heard.”

John Kelley is being represented by Rebecca Webber, and Scott Hendler of Hendler-Flores Law in Austin. They’re claiming the officers violated John’s fourth and 14th amendment rights.

KXAN has reached out to the City of San Marcos and were told by a spokesperson, “Due to the pending litigation, neither the City nor SMPD will have a statement in relation to the incident.”

Reporter Jala Washington will sit down with John’s attorneys to discuss the allegations, and evidence they’ve gathered. You can watch her report on KXAN News at 6 p.m. and this article will be updated at that time.