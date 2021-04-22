Dead bat found on Hays County school playground tests positive for rabies

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people not to touch dead bats after one found at a school playground tested positive for rabies.

The sheriff’s office put out the health alert Thursday, saying the bat was found Tuesday on the playground at Sycamore Springs Elementary off Sawyer Ranch Road. The school is part of Dripping Springs ISD.

It was tested by the Texas Department of State Health Services and found to be positive for rabies, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials are asking those who may have come in contact with the animal to call the Animal Control Unit at (512) 393-7896  or the state Zoonosis Control at (254) 778- 6744.

